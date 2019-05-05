Inspired Salon May 5

Jose Rodriquez recently opened Inspired Barber Shop 413 at 111 S. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring as a place for people to find hope and comfort but also look and feel great. You can visit them online at https://inspired-barber-shop.business.site/

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: Inspired Barber Shop 413

Business address: 111 S. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring

Business phone: 863-414-8549

Website: https://inspired-barber-shop.business.site/

Business hours: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 2-6 p.m.

Business owner name & phone: Jose Rodriguez, 863-414-8549

Why did you start this business? I wanted to be able to provide where people could come and find hope and comfort. To look and feel great after any visit. To inspire each other to create positive movement.

What is unique about your business? It’s a rustic/industrial setting. It’s almost all handmade filled with positive symbolism. Open late and caters to all needs.

