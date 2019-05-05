Name of business: Inspired Barber Shop 413
Business address: 111 S. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring
Business phone: 863-414-8549
Business hours: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 2-6 p.m.
Business owner name & phone: Jose Rodriguez, 863-414-8549
Why did you start this business? I wanted to be able to provide where people could come and find hope and comfort. To look and feel great after any visit. To inspire each other to create positive movement.
What is unique about your business? It’s a rustic/industrial setting. It’s almost all handmade filled with positive symbolism. Open late and caters to all needs.
