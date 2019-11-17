Jorge I. Zeledon MD

Jorge Zeledon, MD recently moved back to Highlands County and has opened up his practice, Kidney and Internal Medicine Specialist of Central Florida, in Sebring. 

Name of business: Kidney and Internal Medicine Specialist of Central Florida

Business address: 4215 Sun 'N Lake Blvd. in Sebring

Business phone: 863-314-0880, Fax: 863-837-4475

Business website: None

Business hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to noon. 

Business owner name: Jorge I. Zeledon, MD

Why did you start this business? Recently relocated back to Highlands County to care for the community. We are committed to provide a comprehensive and excellent healthcare with emphasis on kidney disease, hypertension, dialysis and kidney transplant in a timely manner with respect.

What is unique about your business? We pride ourselves on delivering a safe, personalized, multicultural and preventative health service to our patients and their family members. We are bilingual (Spanish and English) and we care about our patients. We are currently developing our website and electronic medical records (EMD) as well as a web portal for patients. 

