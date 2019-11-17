Name of business: Kidney and Internal Medicine Specialist of Central Florida
Business address: 4215 Sun 'N Lake Blvd. in Sebring
Business phone: 863-314-0880, Fax: 863-837-4475
Business website: None
Business hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
Business owner name: Jorge I. Zeledon, MD
Why did you start this business? Recently relocated back to Highlands County to care for the community. We are committed to provide a comprehensive and excellent healthcare with emphasis on kidney disease, hypertension, dialysis and kidney transplant in a timely manner with respect.
What is unique about your business? We pride ourselves on delivering a safe, personalized, multicultural and preventative health service to our patients and their family members. We are bilingual (Spanish and English) and we care about our patients. We are currently developing our website and electronic medical records (EMD) as well as a web portal for patients.
