Name of business: Leading Edge Acoustics
Business address: 3838 US 27 South, Suite B
Business phone: 863-273-1918
Business hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Will schedule off hours as well.
Business owner name: Todd and Kimberly Santoro
Why did you start this business? I actually purchased the acoustic wave therapy machine to treat my own back. It worked so well for me that I left my career to help others that have chronic conditions like myself that surgery is or was not an option.
What is unique about your business? What is unique is that AWT can influence the activation of endogenous stem cells assisting with pro-genesis responses that can help rejuvenate and regrow veins, muscle fibers, bone and cartilage. AWT pulse also influences biochemical and bio-cellular response.
