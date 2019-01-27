Name of business: Markland Acupuncture LLC
Business address: 139 E. Center Ave. in Sebring
Business phone: 863-273-9077
Business website: Lookup Markland Acupuncture LLC on Facebook
Business owner name: Shannon Markland
Why did you start this business?
After working for over 10 years in education and then with a non-profit group of health care providers overseas, I realized my desire to practice medicine in a more integrative and holistic way.
I chose to practice Chinese medicine as opposed to western medicine because it more closely aligned with my values regarding health and healing. I get to work with patients to get at the root of their medical disorder using acupuncture therapy, herbal medicine and eastern nutrition counseling.
Also, there are options for treatment with this medicine that are affordable for all members of our community to benefit from. This is so important in our society today. I feel grateful to be able to educate on and provide this type of health care for our community.
What is unique about your business?
Chinese medicine is about restoring function to the body to resolve illness. It is investigative and not always a quick fix as we are so accustomed to, however it offers a different path for guiding the body back to well-being for lasting health.
No two treatment plans are identical as every individual is treated as such. Patients are empowered to make changes in their lifestyle and dietary choices while acupuncture therapy and herbal medicine guide the body back to vitality.
Chinese medicine is proving to be a wonderful compliment to biomedical treatments which is why we are starting to see more and more hospitals and insurance companies across the nation getting on board with acupuncture and herbal medicine therapies. It is such an exciting time to be a board certified, licensed practitioner of Chinese medicine in our community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.