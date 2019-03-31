Name of business: Matt’s Barbershop
Business address: 5367 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida 33870.
Business phone: 863-991-2317
Business website: https://mattloomis23.wixsite.com/website or Facebook at @mattsbarbershopsebring.
Business hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Business owner: Matt Loomis
Why did you start this business?
I started Matt’s Barbershop here in South Sebring to give people the classic barbershop experience. After receiving my barber credentials in Fort Wayne, Indianna. Back in 2013, my love for the barber industry has only grown. There’s nothing like going to the barbershop for a good haircut.
What is unique about your business?
From the moment you walk into the shop, the old time photos of barbers back in the early 19th Century, the picture of Elvis in the barber chair, and the old 10 cent haircut picture from the depression era, you will be sure that this barber has put his heart and soul into this shop. The chair he uses is definitely a beautiful collectible, and the service you’ll get is second to none. From shears to straight razors, Matt’s Barbershop is soon to be a well-known good barber in Sebring.
