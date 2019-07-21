Name of business: Nails by Mimi
Business address: 5130 Schumacher Road in Sebring (located inside Xtreme Hair Designs)
Business phone: 863-273-0194
Business website: nailsbymimi.org
Business hours: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Business owner name: Marilyn Oliver
Why did you start this business? I have the opportunity to make people feel beautiful about themselves in a relaxed atmosphere. After 20 years working in the corporate world, I decided to change my line of work to be self-employed.
What is unique about your business? I have a diploma in foot reflexology and educate my customers on the benefits of the Asian method that began over 4,000 years ago. The system is used as a natural healing art practiced by all cultures, is a science based on the premise that there are zones and reflex areas in the feet and hands which correspond to all glands, organs, parts and systems of the body through the physical act of applying pressure using thumb, finger and hand techniques. I also offer a variety of services: manicure, pedicure, acrylics, hard gels, dipping acrylics and nail art.
