Name of business: Prestige Fitness
Business address: 209 U.S. 27 South in Sebring (Lakeview Plaza)
Business phone: 863-446-1281
Business website: prestige-fitness-sebring.business.site
Business hours: Open 24 hours
Business owner name: Derek Pierce
Why did you start this business? I have been a personal trainer for 12 years. My clients and Advisory Board wanted to provide a different and more diverse option with a gym environment.
What is unique about your business? Our business is unique by being a true 24/7 gym with personal training and bilingual services. Includes a state-of-the-art hydro massage lounge experience. We pride ourselves on celebrating diversity and cater to all fitness enthusiasts with a focus on Latin millennial market.
