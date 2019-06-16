Name of business: Sophie’s Cafe
Business address: 120 Sebring Square, Sebring, FL 33870
Business phone: 863-451-5982
Business website: Facebook.com/sophiescafe
Business hours: Monday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Business owner: Yuni del Cueto
Why did you start this business? It was always my dream. I asked my parents if this was something we could do and they have both supported me through the entire process. We’re lucky to be open.
What is unique about your business? We are family owned and serve authentic Hispanic food. We did all the construction work ourselves, from top to bottom.
We’ve lived in the United States for 14 years, coming from Cuba. So to be able to have this is a blessing.
Repairs took three months working every day.
All our food is homemade. Daily specials are posted on our Facebook page each day.
The cafe is named after my 1-year-old daughter.
