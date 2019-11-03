Name of business: Taylor Enterprise, LLC
Business address: 307 W. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825
Business phone: 863-201-9116
Business website: avonparkdoors.com
Business hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
Business owner names: Eugene Taylor, Henry Taylor and Curtis Taylor.
Why did you start this business? We established Taylor Enterprise, LLC in order to help/assist the community with improvements of their homes and businesses throughout the Highlands County region. We also established the business in order to provide an affordable way to assist/give back to our community, neighbors and friends to beautify their homes, living areas and safety precautions.
Taylor Enterprise, LLC in Avon Park provides quality and affordable products such as door installations, door painting services, door replacement services, slabs, side lights, glass inserts, locks and more.
What is unique about your business? We are a family oriented business with over 40 years worth of experience; our prices are sufficiently lower than our competitors; one stop shop to sell, arrange, deliver, install and maintain; and weekly and monthly discounts throughout the entire year such as buy one, get one half off.
Taylor Enterprise, LLC prides itself in the quality of their products along with the depth of the services they provide. Taylor Enterprise, LLC not only serves retail residential consumers, but builders/contractors and architects as well. Product selection is made easy by visiting the showroom in Avon Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.