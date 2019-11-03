New business Oct 27 The Beauty Parlour

Maria Jaimes recently opened The Beauty Parlour, a hair, makeup and nail salon in Sebring. She is getting ready for the official Grand Opening on Friday, Nov. 8. Call Maria and her staff at 863-385-2539 to schedule an appointment.

Special to Highlands News-Sun

Name of business: The Beauty Parlour

Business address: 2539 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870

Business phone: 863-385-2539

Business website: Facebook.com/thebeautyparlourinc

Business hours: Monday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday and Sunday closed.

Business owner name: Maria G. Jaimes

Why did you start this business? I have always dreamed of having my own salon and I’ve always been a girly girl. So, beautifying hair, doing makeup, lashes down to the fingernails and toes has always been a big part of my life. I started this business to share what I’ve always been passionate about with the community.

What is unique about your business? What makes my business unique is all the time and effort we provide to make your experience great. Not only do we give you exactly what you ask for, but we are up to date with the latest products and hairstyles trending today. We strive to provide you with the best.

Aside from just making our clients look and feel better, we have a close connection. We have become like family with not only our team but our clients. We are located in the heart of Sebring with easy access and plenty of parking.

Come meet our team at our grand opening from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. There will be hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, swag bags for the first 50 guests, door prizes every hour and a raffle basket.

