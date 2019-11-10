Special to Highlands News-Sun
Name of business: The Handcrafted Boutique
Business address: 133 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring
Business phone: 863-458-1221
Business website: N/A
Business hours: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Business owner name: Stephanie Hall
Why did you start this business? I have been a crafter for three years doing local fairs and vendor events. I built a following that outgrew a home/online business.
What is unique about your business? I wanted to create a place where you can find items that you can’t get elsewhere. Every item has been handmade by persons locally. I want to support local small business.
