Handcrafted Boutique

Stephanie Hall runs The Handcrafted Boutique in Downtown Sebring, across from Dee’s Place. Every item has been handmade by persons locally. Hall wants to support local small business.

Special to Highlands News-Sun

Name of business: The Handcrafted Boutique

Business address: 133 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring

Business phone: 863-458-1221

Business website: N/A

Business hours: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Business owner name: Stephanie Hall

Why did you start this business? I have been a crafter for three years doing local fairs and vendor events. I built a following that outgrew a home/online business.

What is unique about your business? I wanted to create a place where you can find items that you can’t get elsewhere. Every item has been handmade by persons locally. I want to support local small business.

