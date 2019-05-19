Nail Niche photo

Gloria Haley recently opened The Nail Niche Inc. at 110 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: The Nail Niche Inc.

Business address: 110 N. Ridgewood Drive

Business phone: 863-368-1386

Business website: facebook.com/safesalon1/

Business hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (flexible)

Business owner: Gloria Haley

Why did you start this business? I want to make a difference.

What is unique about your business? What is different about my salon is that I am a certified Medical Nail Technician and I use an Auto Clave in my shop just like a doctor’s office.

