Name of business: The Nail Niche Inc.
Business address: 110 N. Ridgewood Drive
Business phone: 863-368-1386
Business website: facebook.com/safesalon1/
Business hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (flexible)
Business owner: Gloria Haley
Why did you start this business? I want to make a difference.
What is unique about your business? What is different about my salon is that I am a certified Medical Nail Technician and I use an Auto Clave in my shop just like a doctor’s office.
