SEBRING — Dr. Amanda Rigney-Alden has joined the staff at Heartland Animal Hospital.
A Florida native born in Winter Haven and raised in Wauchula, Rigney-Alden graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Florida in 2015, where she attained dual degrees in psychology and biology with a concentration in animal sciences.
Most recently, she graduated with honors from Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine and was recognized as an outstanding senior student by the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) for dedication and excellence in the study of feline medicine and surgery.
While on clinical rotations, Rigney-Alden was an extern at several clinics including the VHA in Florida, Catisfaction Cat Clinic in Alabama, and the ASPCA Animal Hospital in New York. She has obtained exposure with both small and large animal medicine, but has a special place in her heart for small animals, with specific interest in internal medicine and critical care.
When not caring for patients, Rigney-Alden enjoys sharing her life with her husband of four years and their two rescued fur babies, Clover (a Shih Tzu), and Lily (an exotic shorthair). Her hobbies include traveling, relaxing at the beach, and spending time with family and friends.
In Rigney-Alden’s words, “Practicing veterinary medicine has been my dream since I was a little girl. I am extremely excited to return home and be a part of the Heartland Animal Hospital community.”
