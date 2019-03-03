LAKE PLACID — There’s a new look to the site of the former KFC restaurant in Lake Placid. It is now the home of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Store 5393, at 126 U.S. 27 South. The phone number is 863-659-3134.
Curtis Williams is the store manager, having transferred from Indiana. He is proud of the brand-new store, which opened a couple of weeks ago. O’Reilly’s began in 1957, and has over 5,100 stores throughout the U.S.
Williams says what gives O’Reilly’s an edge over its competition is the fact that they don’t say “No.”
“They will make every effort to find any type of part for a car, truck, SUV, boat, trailer, ATV and even lawn and garden equipment,” Williams said.
The store offers free windshield wiper blade replacement and battery installation. Basic engine diagnostic service is also free. Plus, they offer loaner tools and fluid recycling.
Store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday when the store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
O’Reilly’s also has online shopping with home delivery or in-store pickup. You can join their Rewards Program too. There’s newer stores in Sebring and Avon Park as well.
Local auto repair facilities can place their order by phone and have the parts delivered to the job. Watch for flyers with lots of discounted items or view the most recent flyer online.
The addition of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Lake Placid has added 10 staff members to the local work force.
