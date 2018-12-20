SEBRING — Publix just made it easier for those living in Highlands County who can’t get to the store for one reason or another to purchase groceries.
The grocery chain launched an online shopping and delivery service at its Sebring North, Sebring Southgate and Lake Placid stores.
The service is operated by Instacart, a San Francisco-based company, which hires shoppers in the different geographical areas where Publix has stores. With the addition of Highlands County, Instacart shopping and delivery is now available at all Publix locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
“We’re excited for the future of online ordering and delivery,” Brian West, Publix Media and Community Relations Manager, said. “Convenience is important to our customers and we continue to look for opportunities to improve their shopping experience, both in-store and online.”
Customers can sign up for Instacart and shop at publix.com/delivery. Prices for items are higher than in the store because they cover the cost of operating the service and the cost of paying Instacart shoppers.
Once a customer places an order, it is sent to an Instacart App on a shopper’s smartphone. The shopper fills the order and delivers it. Should any questions arise, the shopper and the customer are able to contact each other by phone. Instacart drivers use their personal, unmarked vehicles to make deliveries. Tips are paid directly to the Instacart shopper and driver.
Instacart is accepting applications for shoppers. Applications can be filled out at shoppers.instacart.com. Applicants must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S., and must have consistent access to a vehicle and a smartphone.
Shoppers select the hours they want to work and are compensated based on a formula that factors in the number of orders filled per shift and the number of items per order.
Payment rates are posted in the Instacart Shopper app, and shoppers can review the applicable rate schedule prior to accepting or rejecting a delivery opportunity.
