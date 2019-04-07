AVON PARK — More than 100 volunteers from 10 area Publix supermarkets gathered at Ridge Area Arc on Tuesday, April 2 to participate in the 2019 Publix Serves Day.
Representatives from district 25 arrived bright and early with tools including pressure washers, shovels and rakes. They also came with positive attitudes and a willingness to work.
Publix Serves Day is a company-wide commitment that brings Publix’s service mission to life — to help communities grow and thrive. Each year, the company partners with over 150 nonprofit organizations, allowing Publix associates plenty of opportunities to volunteer.
District 25 was given $999 to use for a charity focusing in the areas of hunger, homelessness, youth and education. They chose Ridge Area Arc as their project in the area of adult education, specifically the Adult Day Training program (ADT).
Store managers coordinated and organized their teams to complete jobs that were predetermined by Ridge Area Arc’s CEO Kathleen Border.
“Anyone in a non-profit understands that our money is always focused toward the people we serve and that leave very few discretionary dollars,” Border said. “What an incredible gift to be given hours of volunteer work by hundreds of Publix employees.
“They accomplished things for us that would have taken months and months to tackle. We are forever grateful,” she said.
Volunteers also worked on projects for Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning Inc. (HHEAL), which provides free equine assisted riding and interaction for children and adults with mental, physical, developmental, emotional, and behavioral challenges.
HHEAL leases their land from Arc and is considered a partner based on their similar missions to serve people with disabilities.
“The electric fence project was on our bucket list for some time but was put on the back burner due to lack of resources,” Claire Langway, HHEAL director, said. “The electric fence is one additional level of safety and security for our horses. These caring individuals came with such a level of professionalism and skill that we were just blown away.”
District Manager Edd Dean kicked off the 5th annual Publix Serves Day with an enthusiastic introduction and explained the spirit behind the project.
“It is our mission to be responsible citizens in our community, this is just one way we serve our community,” he said.
Lakeland Division Vice President Sam Pero was on hand at the event. Pero thanked staff volunteers and made note that over 8,000 Publix employees in seven states are participating in the company-wide effort.
Some of the tasks completed by the teams of volunteers include: pressure washing all of the walkways, the Eckstadt House and the front of the ADT building; removing Spanish moss from surrounding trees, trimming all of the overgrown vegetation and landscaping; scraping and overall cleaning of the floor inside ADT, which will soon be used for a new purpose; cleaning out storage sheds at the Arc and Heartland Horses; on the Heartland Horses campus, an electrified wire was installed on the existing fence for safety and security and the storage trailer was cleaned and repainted.
As a result of 500-plus man-power hours, both campuses look clean and refreshed and are ready for a new season of serving their consumers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.