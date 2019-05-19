AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc recently celebrated its accomplishments and honored its consumers, staff and community supporters during its annual awards celebration.
The event was held in the Grogan Center at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. The celebration gives the agency an opportunity to not only celebrate and reflect on the success of 2018, but also to glimpse into 2019 with new initiatives and opportunities.
“I was not with Ridge Area Arc for the entire year in 2018 but as I reflected on the changes that Arc saw, the thing that resonated with me the most was the loyal nature of our staff and consumers,” said Kathleen Border, Arc chief executive officer. “That loyalty and love of the agency is really at the backbone of everything we do now and into our future.”
Community awards
Alternative Behavioral Concepts Inc. was honored with the Community Partner Award. Candice Ciesla, Ridge Area Arc’s director of Programs and Services, presented the award recognizing the agency as one that continuously nurtures a mutually beneficial relationship with the Arc and lobbies for disability rights in Tallahassee.
Publix Supermarkets was honored with the People First! Advocate Award. Publix was honored for its advocacy at the local and corporate levels as they remain on of the leading employers of persons with disabilities in Highlands County and the state of Florida.
Judy Vekasy provided piano music at the event and was honored as Ridge Area Arc’s volunteer of the Year. Vekasy leads sing-alongs with Arc consumers and promotes Arc’s mission by providing opportunities for the individuals to be exposed to new and fun musical experiences. Cindy Marshall, Arc’s director of Program Development, presented Vekasy with her award and led the crowd in a “Hit it Judy!” cheer.
United Way of Central Florida was awarded Arc’s Hero of the Year award. United Way of Central Florida has a long history with Ridge Area Arc and has helped to increase Arc’s donor base. The connection between the organizations is a close one, sharing several past and present board members. United Way of Central Florida partners with The Arc and affords the agency with the opportunity to promote its mission.
Several Ridge Area Arc consumers were honored. Raymond Jackson, Residential Consumer of the Year; Angela Luft, Supported Living Consumer of the Year; Timothy Dowdy, Life Skills Training – ADT Consumer of the Year; Katra Hill, Life Skill Training – ADT Intensive Consumer of the Year; Sharon Carpenter, Community Employment Consumer of the Year.
Arc staff who were celebrating a service milestone were also honored.
• 25 year employment anniversary: Lisa Williams — Group Home Manager; and Fannie Hoppes — Resale Manager.
• 20 year employment anniversary: Maria Rivera – Director of Health & Safety & Quality Assurance.
• 15 year employment anniversary: Nicole Stephens — ADT Program Specialist; Ruby Harris — Case Manager; and Tyeise Caldwell — Resale Store Associate.
• 10 year employment anniversary: Ruby Thomas — Residential Assistant.
• Five year employment anniversary: Grace Walton — Residential Assistant; Terrell Davis — Residential Assistant; Author Hilton — ADT Program Specialist; Karen Jones — Billing Coordinator.
