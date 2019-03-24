AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc, a non-profit agency committed to serving and advocating for individuals with developmental and other disabilities, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program for the month of April at Winn Dixie in Avon Park.
The Community Bag Program, which launched in January, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities shoppers live and work in. The program features two reusable community bags with a special Giving Tag attached to it that allows customers to direct a donation to a non-profit.
Ridge Area Arc was selected as the April beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Winn Dixie, 802 U.S. 27 North, in Avon Park. Ridge Area Arc will receive a $1 donation every time either of the reusable Community Bags are purchased at this location during April.
The two colorful reusable Community Bags with the Giving Tag can be found on the reusable bag rack at the store. The key is to look for the bags with a tag that features a blue heart with $1 in it.
“This is a great way to raise awareness, support the environment and raise funds for our cause. We are honored to have been selected as a beneficiary and hope that the community will support this program,” said Donna Scherlacher, Ridge Area Arc development director.
