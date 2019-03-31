LAKE PLACID — What started as rumors years ago about the Publix Supermarket in Lake Placid relocating has come true; and, that move started a domino effect inside the South Highlands Shopping Center. Now, other than a couple vacant office spaces, all the rearranging is over.
First, Publix built a new, much larger store to the north. That started a total renovation of the old building, inside and out. Next, Bealls Outlet moved a few doors south into the previous Publix location. Then, Publix opened a liquor store where Bealls had been. Finally, the three stores that had been on the far south side were re-positioned to the front. Meanwhile, Subway stayed put.
With last week’s re-opening of the Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, the jigsaw puzzle is complete. Now located up front, Hong Kong owners Tom Wu and his wife, Susan Su, along with their two children, Kevin and Tina, have been swamped with their loyal customers and lots of new ones as well. They’ve been serving Lake Placid residents for 17 years.
Hong Kong has seating for 12, but mainly it’s all about delicious Chinese food to go. The phone numbers are 863-531-0005 and 863-531-0006. They are open every day from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Another transplant from around the corner is D & D Nails. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 863-699-9522 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
Domino’s Pizza has been in the shopping center for a long time as well, but today they are operating out of brand new space up front. You can order online or by calling 863-699-0444. Pizza and other menu items are available every day starting at 10 a.m. They close at midnight, except on Friday and Saturday nights when they stay open until 1 a.m. Domino’s is take-out and delivery only.
If you’re new to the area, the South Highlands Shopping Center is located on the west side of U.S. 27, across from Happiness Tower, a large landmark and former tourist spot. It’s just north of Dal Hall Boulevard. By the way, WaWa is coming to town where the now-vacant Bank of America is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.