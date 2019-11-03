Scherlacher wins state award

COURTESY PHOTO

Kirk Hall, CEO of Arc of Florida, presents Ridge Area Arc Director of Development Donna Scherlacher with the 2019 Communications Award.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Special to Highlands News-Sun

AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc’s Donna Scherlacher, director of development, received the 2019 Communication Award given by The Arc of Florida. Scherlacher joined the agency in March and has made it her mission to increase public awareness of the non-profit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The communication award was presented recently by Kirk Hall, CEO Arc of Florida at the 2019 convention in Daytona Beach.

“I had a vision for the role I wanted our development department to take at Arc and in the community,” said Kathleen Border, CEO. “I recognized that Donna was exactly the right person for the job. Her award at our state leadership conference just tells me that many people are recognizing the great things she is doing to advocate for the agency and the people we serve.”

Scherlacher uses various ways to promote the agency including social media. “I want the public to know what we do and who we serve. Our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages are a fast, easy way to get to do that,” Scherlacher said.

Ridge Area Arc’s Facebook page began with 300 followers in March and just recently surpassed the 1,000 milestone. The increased use of photos, video and Facebook live, as well as sharing from other pages, has increased Ridge Area Arc’s overall reach on the platforms. Highlighting everyday activities as well as special events keeps family, friends and the community connected to the agency.

In addition, Scherlacher works with local media in the form of press releases, radio spots and public service announcements. “We have a great relationship with our local media outlets and depend on them to help get our message and event information out to the community,” she said.

Jenny Cheek of Lakeshore Mall offered Ridge Area Arc a unique form of marketing in the form of a storefront display and a mobile kiosk cart. Look for them next time you are at the mall. “I will do just about anything to promote and advocate for this agency. The individuals we serve and the staff are nothing short of amazing,” Scherlacher said.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments