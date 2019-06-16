SEBRING — Luke Laschkewitsch, a recent graduate of Sebring High School, is the recipient of the Inaugural Dr. Paul Horton’s Leadership Award. “It’s a small way to give back to the youth of Highlands County,” Horton said.
In 2018, Laschkewitsch took part in a mission trip with his church, Bible Fellowship Church, to South Korea. The trip allowed him to interact with the youth in South Korea, acting as a counselor in an English camp, playing with the small children at an orphanage and taking part in street ministry.
Laschkewitsch has plans to revisit the area on the same mission trip again in 2020. This July, he will be on another mission trip to Mexico.
Upon his return from South Korea, Laschkewitsch shared with his church his experiences on the trip. Horton was impressed with Laschkewitsch’s interactions and his communication skills, which Horton saw as a sign of leadership. “He did a nice job speaking at the Eagle Scout ceremony as well,” Horton said.
A member of Scouting for the past 13 years, Laschkewitsch recently attained the level of Eagle Scout and at the ceremony he thanked his mom for all she has done for him over the years, like making sure he arrived everywhere on time and making sure he met all the requirements. Another aspect that impressed Horton.
“She’s been there the whole time,” Laschkewitsch said.
He also spent the last four years as part of Sebring High’s JROTC program.
Laschkewitsch currently has plans to apply to the Air Force Academy or just enlist. His father was a graduate of the Air Force Academy.
“I don’t know what I want to do yet,” Laschkewitsch said. “But I’ve been praying on it and as far as I can tell the military would benefit me the most.”
“I’m calling it what it is, a leadership award,” Horton said. The award comes with no strings attached. Horton said his original plan was to make it a scholarship for books and other college expenses, but not everyone will fit that mold. “If they qualify for the award, they should be able to use their smarts the best they can.”
Laschkewitsch was awarded an academic scholarship that he worries he may not be able to use if he goes straight into the Air Force.
“It’s for the hard work he’s done,” Horton said. “We want to encourage that going forward.”
The Leadership Award is for $500 and is based on previous hard work and achievements. The chosen recipient must be able to show the ability to demonstrate leadership in their life.
“My desire is to encourage and inspire other young people to continue down a positive life path,” Horton said.
Laschkewitsch plans to stay in touch with Horton as he moves on to the next stage of his journey.
