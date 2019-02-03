LAKE PLACID — Just about everyone in Lake Placid is familiar with Seminole Tire — a landmark in the town. It’s been the place to go for tires, batteries and almost anything automotive for over 40 years. That’s because Larry and Jenny Sapp earned the respect of their loyal customers.
People who’ve lived in Lake Placid a while also remember when the Sapp’s ran the Chevron station where Walgreen’s now sits. What made them successful was consistent service and fair prices, along with their friendly attitude.
Well, the Sapp’s recently retired and sold Seminole Tire to Kevin and Naomi Manning. But that seems to be about the only thing that’s changed there. Kevin Manning has been in the automotive and construction industry almost his entire life. So, he brings with him years of experience in pleasing customers and providing excellent service, just like the Sapp family.
Even all the employees are still there. In fact, Jim Kuh, an ASE certified technician, has worked at Seminole Tire for over 33 years. Service writer Ray Kircher began serving customers there 21 years ago. In all, there are 13 employees who keep things going Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Like Kuh, several are trained certified mechanics.
Of course, tires are what makes the wheels keep turning at Seminole. By the way, most people just call it Seminole. Everyone knows what they mean.
In addition to its reputation as being a Goodyear Tire franchise, you can get just about any of the other name-brand tires there as well, like Michelin, Kelly, and Hercules. ACDelco batteries are another well-known item. One thing new owner Kevin Manning has pushed since taking over is the “Free Shuttle.” Customers can drop off their vehicles for tires or service and get a ride back home or to work.
The oil changes include checking tire pressure and fluid levels. They even rotate tires to keep them wearing evenly.
Seminole Tire is at 624 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-465-5057.
Be sure to stop in and meet Kevin Manning, who says he appreciates taking over such a well-respected business in the community and inheriting the Sapp’s established customers.
