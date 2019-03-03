SEBRING — Just in time for the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts race, Seven opened its doors officially Thursday with a ribbon cutting. The first official party to be held at Seven was the Tri-Chamber mixer complete with local dignitaries.
IMSA Properties brought on Shaner Hotel Group to re-brand the former Chateau Elan at 150 Midway Ave. in Sebring. The hotel’s name is a nod to the number seven curve on Sebring International Raceway where the hotel sits. The newly transformed pool and patio area lets race fans see races and hear the roar of the engines while playing a game of giant “Jenga” or king each other on the massive chess board game.
A lounge area with couches and a fire table is perfect for intimate settings and for watching corn hole tournaments. A fitness center is available for those seeking exercise.
“The support that we have received from the community has been amazing, the hotel has been a place of memories for a lot of locals, and for them to embrace the change with open arms with as much excitement that we have proves that we are moving in the right direction,” Shaner’s Regional Director Stephanie Allen said.
Seven has gotten a makeover on the inside and the exterior. The 123-room hotel is now a slate blue with crisp white trim. According to Allen, the interior redesign will be done in phases. The overall effect is fresh and sophisticated without appearing uptight and snobby.
“We were not able to get it all done” in time for race week, she said. “The carpets in the rooms have been replaced with hardwood flooring. We have changed beds and bedding.
“It is more plush and adds a freshness that was needed,” Allen said. “Guests will be able to ask for feathered or non-feather pillows.”
Even the “Do not disturb” signs have been well thought out. They are made from recycled tires. The old checkered corridor carpeting will be replaced after race week. The hotel keeps the classic race theme but does not beat guests over the head with it.
“Small touches make a big difference,” Allen said.
Seven features two new restaurants, the Apex at Seven and Sunrise at 7. Apex is a handcrafted burger restaurant with craft beers and wine. Causal inside dining or patio dining is a treat, especially when paired with a signature cocktail named after local places such as the City on the Circle.
The name Apex is also a racing term for the point in a corner of the track when a car reaches the inside of the track on the corner.
Sunrise at 7 is a breakfast restaurant where guests and the public can get their day going with a full belly. Traditional breakfast foods are either a la carte or buffet style, depending on special events and season.
Live music will be a part of weekend entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We are excited to enhance the experience for the visitors of Sebring and bring new life to the hotel and its historical location,” Allen said.
