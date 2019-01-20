AVON PARK — South Florida State College is partnering with CitraPac to give students unique educational experiences and hands-on skills.
The mechatronics training at SFSC includes state-of-the-art instruction in its Advanced Manufacturing Center using industry-standard Siemens, Kuka, and Festo technology, which align well with the needs of CitraPac. Students earn college credit certificates, industry-recognized certifications, and an Associate in Science degree in Engineering Technology (Advanced Manufacturing concentration).
Through the mechatronics program, students learn about robotics; AutoCAD and SOLIDWORKS; laser engraving; 3-D printing; electromechanical components and mechanisms; industrial safety; process control; programmable logic controllers (PLCs); manufacturing processes and materials; and technical writing, among others.
“We have done some rapid prototyping with our 3-D printers to support enhancements to the CitraPac production line and hope to expand this into student projects,” said Erik Christensen, dean of applied sciences and technologies at SFSC. “Whenever students work on real world issues, they get more engaged and motivated as they see the ‘why’ behind what they are learning. We are excited to have CitraPac as an industry partner and look forward to working closely in the future.”
CitraPac is highly supportive of new local science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) educational programs and looks forward to sending some of its team members to participate in mechatronics classes next year. They also encourage local high school students to explore SFSC’s valuable training environment, as many of these skill sets are much needed in the growing field of manufacturing.
“The new mechatronics programs at SFSC offer tremendous in-depth training opportunities to students, and will no doubt open doors for those students to become highly valued ‘solutions providers’ and ‘problem solvers’ for local manufacturers,” said Gregg Harshman, CEO of CitraPac Inc. “After touring the new labs, I am truly impressed by the level of technical and analytical systems that have been built to train our future systems experts.
“From electrical to PLCs, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) to safety and lean manufacturing, they have created a complete learning environment,” he said. “CitraPac commends the vision of the SFSC leadership team.”
With leaders in manufacturing, like Amazon, Walmart, and Zappos, expanding their warehouses and product lines, the field of advanced manufacturing is rapidly growing and workers are in high demand. SFSC prepares students to successfully step right into a high-paying career with any one of these companies and many others right in our backyard.
For more information about the mechatronics program at SFSC, call 863-453-6661, email recruiter@southflorida.edu, or visit southflorida.edu.
