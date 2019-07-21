LAKE PLACID — Terry Jackson is a licensed mental health counselor, head of special education at Lake Placid High School and now the counselor can add published author to her resume. A writer from a young age, she’s focused on inspirational prose, poetry and children’s books.
“The Greatest Things In LIfe” highlights many of life’s simple pleasures from a Christian perspective. Featuring a rhyming prose, the book is meant to be encouraging and uplifting to people of all ages.
Adopted shortly after birth, Jackson grew up in Lake Placid with an older brother. She credits her family for making her into the person she is today. Jackson obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from Florida Southern College in 1998 and her master’s degree in counseling from the University of South Florida (USF) in 2008.
Jackson has spent 20 years at Lake Placid High School and is currently their head of special education. When she’s not teaching, Jackson works part time as a mental health counselor, seeing patients privately after school hours.
Jackson wrote the manuscript that would become “The Greatest Things In Life” 36 years ago when she was first married. “I had it in a file all these years,” Jackson said.
Now, with two grown sons and three grandchildren, the book is finally published.
Jackson points to the late Anne Nichols Reynolds as a mentor and inspiration. “I made a promise to her before she passed that I would seek publishing this book,” Jackson said.
The Peppertree Press, LLC out of Sarasota published “The Greatest Things In Life” and put Jackson in contact with an illustrator, Jason Fowler, to bring the manuscript to life. Fowler, an illustrator and graphic designer out of South Carolina, illustrates a variety of books for the publisher.
“I have never received more praise than during the creation of this book,” Fowler said. “In other words, Terry was a very gracious work partner.”
Fowler designed the artwork, watercolor paintings scanned to create digital images, to realize Jackson’s vision. “The book is designed to elicit the emotions of life in a refreshing way,” Fowler said. “I think this book is like a dip in the pool or your first cup of coffee on the back porch. It’s message is timeless.”
To celebrate the launch of “The Greatest Things In Life,” Jackson will host a book signing event at her home from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at 216 Sirena Drive in Lake Placid. She will be serving refreshments and signing copies of her book, which will be available at the event for $19.99. The book is also available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.
