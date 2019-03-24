SEBRING — Smiles Galleria is a country store within an art gallery. Eye candy — such as jewelry, art, collectibles, and memorabilia — are displayed alongside country comfort foods — sauces, marmalades, jams and pickles.
Jack and Rosalind Smile, owners of Smiles Galleria, were in the jewelry manufacturing business in upstate New York before moving to Florida. “We were jewelry designers,” Jack Smiles said. “We have lots of our own handmade jewelry people can’t get anywhere else.”
“Our jewelry is now considered to be vintage, collectible jewelry,” Rosalind Smile said. “In some cases jewelry goes for very high prices online.”
The jewelry is large, ornate and decorative, but it is surprisingly light. It’s made of aluminum, Swarovski crystal, and some of it is gold or silver plated, Rosalind Smile said.
“We have collectible art and movie memorabilia, such as pictures of Humphrey Bogart, Mickey Rooney (signed), and James Cagney,” Jack Smile said.
“Our store is a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll in an art gallery,” Rosalind Smile said.
The comfort foods from McCracken foods provide a bit of country and the hot, spicy sauces from Half Moon Bay Trading Company add a little rock and roll energy. The “Iguana” line, which is extra hot and spicy, is a hit with customers.
Another big draw for customers is the line of pure, botanical soaps from Greenwich Bay Trading Co. “Our soaps are about half of what people would pay online,” Rosalind Smile said.
The Smiles aim to make their merchandise affordable, and they also price their essential oils from Sun’s Eye at half the price they can be found online.
“We have a wonderful assortment of pewter pieces,” Jack Smile said. “The collectible, handmade pewter medieval pieces — dragons, fairies, mermaids — are a collector’s dream.
“Downtown is a hidden oasis of wonderful shops,” Jack Smile said. “Don’t pass us by.”
“We are working with the [Sebring] CRA [Community Redevelopment Agency] to start on Saturday an outdoor green market and a trash and treasure shopping experience,” Rosalind Smile said. “We are looking for more vendors.
“We want it to be fun and pleasurable when people go downtown,” Rosalind Smile said.
“Come to historic downtown Sebring and experience some of our magic,” Jack Smile said.
The store is located next door to Organically Local on North Ridgewood Drive, across the street from Dee’s Restaurant.
