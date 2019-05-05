LAKE PLACID — Ever wanted to start your own business but not sure how to get your entrepreneurial idea off the ground? The Florida SBDC at USF will host a Starting Your Business seminar at South Florida State College in Lake Placid, Room 137, from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

This seminar covers all the essentials that will help you get started including information about forming a business entity such as a corporation or LLC, to the types of licenses you’ll need and business tax registrations. Customized for entrepreneurs and start-ups in Highlands County and surrounding areas, this seminar will uncover successful launch strategies and help attendees avoid common start-up mistakes.

Call SFSC at 863-784-7405 to reserve a seat. Refer to CRN 30753. Cost is just $10 and includes seminar materials.

To find out more about Florida SBDC at USF no-cost business consulting and low-cost seminars, visit us online at SBDCTampaBay.com.

