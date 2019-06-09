Name of business: Stephanie Farrer Massage Therapy
Business address: 1251 U.S. Hwy 27 South, Sebring, Florida 33870
Business phone: 863-385-7105
Business website: SebringMassageTherapy.com
Business hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business owner name: Stephanie Farrrer, LMT
Why did you start this business? I hurt my back severely and had two lower back surgeries. After that, I found a great massage therapist that really helped me. I wanted to help people with muscular pain like she helped me.
What is unique about your business? You focus on massage for pain relief, depression and anxiety. I am not a “day spa” — I rarely do relaxation massage. Pain treatment has always been my focus: headaches/migraines/TMJ, shoulder/neck/carpal tunnel, lower back — disc herniation and bulges, sciatica.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.