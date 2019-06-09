Stephanie Farrer Massage photo

Massage Therapist Stephanie Farrer is owner of Stephanie Farrer Massage Therapy in Sebring. Her focus is on pain treatment. Call 863-385-7105 for an appointment.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: Stephanie Farrer Massage Therapy

Business address: 1251 U.S. Hwy 27 South, Sebring, Florida 33870

Business phone: 863-385-7105

Business website: SebringMassageTherapy.com

Business hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business owner name: Stephanie Farrrer, LMT

Why did you start this business? I hurt my back severely and had two lower back surgeries. After that, I found a great massage therapist that really helped me. I wanted to help people with muscular pain like she helped me.

What is unique about your business? You focus on massage for pain relief, depression and anxiety. I am not a “day spa” — I rarely do relaxation massage. Pain treatment has always been my focus: headaches/migraines/TMJ, shoulder/neck/carpal tunnel, lower back — disc herniation and bulges, sciatica.

