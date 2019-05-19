TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped slightly from March to April, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
The 3.4% April rate, down from 3.5% in March, represented 357,000 Floridians out of work from a workforce of 10.3 million. That was a reduction of 3,000 unemployed people compared to March. The new numbers keep Florida below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.
Among the categories of jobs that did well last month were education and health services and leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing and information-technology jobs showed declines. Of the state’s 24 metropolitan statistical areas, 22 have seen gains over the past year, topped by the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area, which added 44,600 jobs, a 3.5% increase. The Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall area grew by 27,800 jobs, a 2.3% increase, and the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area added 24,700 jobs, a 1.8% increase.
The Panama City area, which continues to recover from Hurricane Michael in October, was the only metro area to post job losses for the past year, down 1,900 positions, a 2.2% reduction. The Sebring area did not show a change over the year.
