LAKELAND — After a vote by United Way of Central Florida Board of Directors, Christina Criser Jackson has been named the next president and CEO of UWCF, according to a recent press release.
Criser Jackson, vice president of Resource Development, began her career at UWCF in 2008 as the director of the Leadership Giving Association.
In 2012, Criser Jackson was named vice president of Major Gifts and Young Leader Engagement. She was named vice president of Resource Development in 2015.
“Christina knows the ins and outs of this United Way,” said Don Selvage, UWCF Board Chair. “I’m pleased to see someone of her caliber rise through the ranks of this organization and step up to this role.”
In addition to her United Way involvement, Criser Jackson has been a member of the Junior League of Lakeland since 2009 and the Association of Fundraising Professionals Florida Caucus since 2016. Criser Jackson was also accepted into the Advanced Leadership Program with United Way Worldwide earlier this month.
The board’s vote came after a three-month search process that followed Alan H. Turner II’s exit in October 2018. Greta Dupuy, manager of Associate Services at Publix Super Markets Inc.; and Doug Eberhart, CEO at The Outreach Program; rounded out the top three candidates.
“I can’t express how grateful I am for this opportunity to continue improving lives and strengthening my community,” Criser Jackson said. “United Way of Central Florida is a powerful force for good. I’m positive that, with the help of the UWCF staff, partners and board members, we can make an even greater impact.”
Criser Jackson, received a bachelor’s degree in English from University of Florida in 2006 and a master’s degree in Family, Youth and Community Sciences from University of Florida in 2010.
Shirley Balogh has been serving as interim president and CEO during the search process. Criser Jackson is expected to begin her tenure on April 1.
