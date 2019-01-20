Editor’s note: This article is the final installment of a three-part series.
If you look at our country’s early history, one could argue many of our successes came at the misfortune of the British Empire. The same could be said about the success of our most prominent stock exchange, the New York Stock Exchange.
In the 17th century the East India Company had a monopoly on trade and therefore, were well established. Many people purchased shares of stock in hopes of benefiting from the company’s profits. This inspired many entrepreneurs to “set up shop” and sell shares of stock for their new ventures. Many of these businesses failed and people owning shares of stock lost money. This caused the government of England to have a knee-jerk reaction and ban the sale of any stock until 1825.
This created a huge opportunity for the NYSE, which “officially” formed in 1817. America was open for business. Countries around the world came to our shores to buy and sell stocks and bonds.
Businesses need capital to grow and the stock market was a place to raise capital. These enterprises could sell equity in their firms (shares of stock) or borrow money from investors through the sale of debt instruments (bonds). The NYSE soon became the center for global economic trade and it held that prominence for 150-plus years. Even though this global marketplace was burgeoning on a street named “Wall” in Manhattan, the vast majority of Americans had little knowledge it existed. This was mainly due to the fact that it didn’t affect their everyday lives. It wasn’t until the 1980’s when the stock market became well known on Main Street.
Prior to 1981, most all retirement plans were “defined benefit plans,” commonly known as pensions. These plans were established by large companies such as General Electric and Sears Roebuck & Company. Investment decisions and the subsequent risk involved, rested solely on the shoulders of the company. However, that all began to change with the introduction of the 401(k) plan in 1981.
The 401(k) or defined contribution plan is owned and managed (directly or indirectly), by the individual investor. For the first time, the Average Joe had to make investment decisions regarding his retirement assets. There was pressure for the Average Joe to understand the stock market better due to the fact that the risk of loss was laid squarely on his shoulders, rather than the shoulders of his employer.
Those early adopters of 401(k) plans who took on investment risk were handsomely rewarded. The period from 1982 to 2000 was known as the Millennium Boom, the largest stock market boom ever. It is a modern example of that old Chinese proverb, “Pearls don’t lie on the seashore. If you want one, you must dive for it.”
Due to the success many investors experienced within their retirement accounts, scores of Americans began investing non-retirement funds in the stock market as well. This coincided with the expansion of media outlets reporting business news. Readily accessible information about the stock market educated the general public and increased investor confidence. People fear what they don’t know. The more people learned about the stock market, the less they feared it. Experiencing a solid return on investment helped to fuel that fire as well.
According to the Stern Business School at New York University, from 1928 to 2013, the S&P 500 had an average annual return of 9.55 percent. Over the long term, a well diversified portfolio of stocks such as the S&P 500 typically outperforms other investment vehicles such as Treasury Bills, Bonds and Certificates of Deposit.
The key words in that previous sentence are “over the long-term.” Having a long investment time horizon is essential to realize a return similar to the S&P 500. It begs the question, “what if I don’t have a long time horizon?” This is a question that troubles many retirees.
If someone is taking income from their investments or will be taking income soon, it is essential to understand the risk within their portfolio. Many retirees are worried they do not have enough time to recoup losses. Their concern is well-founded. The incessant pursuit of return is the downfall of many investors. Managing risk is the paramount objective when referring to the stock market. Warren Buffett’s most influential mentor Benjamin Graham said it best, “successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it.”
Looking back at the history covered in this three-part series, it is easy to see that the stock market has become extremely complex over the years. It can be daunting. It behooves the average investor to remember the stock market is merely a tool. A tool that can help you build a strong “fiscal house” fortified to withstand a “storm.”
That being said, if this tool is not used wisely than your fiscal house may not fair well during the next history-making event on Wall Street. As we have learned over the years, storms will come. The question is, will my fiscal house stand strong? The wise investor understands the risks they are taking and makes certain they understand how to utilize such a tool as the stock market.
Jason C. Biance is co-owner and a Certified Financial Planner professional with J. Biance Financial in Sebring.
