SEBRING — Heartland Food Reservoir Inc., a 501©(3) not-profit serving the food insecure in Highlands County, has been selected as the benefiting non-profit of the Community Bag Program at the Winn-Dixie located at 600 Sebring Square in Sebring for the month of April.
The Community Bag Program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities shoppers live and work in. The program features two reusable community bag with a special Giving Tag attached to it that allows customers to direct a donation to a non-profit of their choice upon purchase.
Heartland Food Bank was selected as the April beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Sebring Winn-Dixie. Heartland Food Bank will receive a $1 donation every time either of the reusable community bags are purchased at this location during April unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
The two colorful reusable community bags with the Giving Tag can be found on the reusable bag rack at the store. The key is to look for the bags with a tag that features a blue heart with $1 in it.
“Heartland Food Bank is excited about being chosen for this program,” said Francis Van Hooreweghe, executive director of the food bank. “This donation will help us continue our mission to ‘Let No One Go Hungry in Highlands County.’ Heartland Food Bank has a goal of raising $500 during the month of April, which will be used to continue those efforts.”
Heartland Food Reservoir Inc. is a non-profit based in Sebring. Founded in 2007 and beginning operations in 2012, Heartland Food Bank has, through its member agencies, helped to distribute millions of pounds of food to the working poor and food insecure in Highlands County.
Learn more about Heartland Food Bank by calling 863-385-7885 or visiting te, Heartlandfoodbank.com. For more information on the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.
