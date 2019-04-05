AVON PARK- Avon Park soccer player Miranda Bustos signed a scholarship Wednesday to play for Webber International University in Babson Park.
Bustos played defense for Avon Park and was a leader on and off the field. She is an active member of the JROTC and has plans of joining the Marine Corp after college.
“I don’t have words to say how blessed I am,” said an emotional Bustos. “This is all amazing.”
Bustos had four schools that showed interest in her. The deciding factor for Bustos was location. She wanted to be close to home so she can be close to friends and family. Bustos had a plan to go to a military school in Virginia but changed plans so she could stay home for a couple more years.
“When deciding which college to go to I knew I wanted to be close to home,” said Bustos. “Webber is close to home and I want to do what is best for myself and my family. When I visited Webber I loved the team. They were very welcoming and the coaches were just outstanding. I loved that about the school. They respected me.”
Bustos’ mother was beaming with pride.
“I don’t have the words to express how proud I am,” said Bustos’ mother, Ashely Rodriguez. “She is an awesome kid. She is the light of my life and she inspires me. I am extremely proud of her. She has kept at what she wanted to do and wouldn’t let anyone tell her any different. She is here so I am beyond proud of her. This scholarship means everything to us. She is the first one in her dad’s family to go to college so that means a lot to them. This will open her up to a lot of opportunities for her to be able to do what she wants to do. This is awesome to us. I am not ready for her to leave home. Her staying close gives me a little more time to settle in to the fact that she is growing up and I don’t have any babies anymore. I think her biggest struggle has been her believing in herself. Everyone always tells her how awesome she is but it took her a little bit to realize she is good at what she does. I think it pushed her a little more once she figured that out. She is her own biggest competition.”
Bustos joined the Avon Park soccer team for the first time this season.
“This was only my first season playing soccer so it is pretty amazing that I got a scholarship,” Bustos said. “I did pretty well this season. I was on defense and only had four yellow cards so that was my accomplishment. I’ve had my family and friends to support me through all of this. They have really helped me a lot. I am both nervous and excited. Nervous because I will have more school work and more responsibility.”
Bustos’ father is excited for her to move forward in her education.
“I am very excited to see her go to college,” said Bustos’ father, Adan Bustos. “She is the first one in my family to further her education. This scholarship means a lot. There are not enough words for us to express what it means to us, for her to be able to do this. I want her to have a good future. This is amazing. I am and I’m not excited for her to leave home. She will always be our little girl but as long as she focuses on what she needs to do we will be good. She will need to get her head straight and be good at what she does to succeed. She is a smart girl and I know she can and will do it.”
Bustos expressed how excited she is to head to college.
“I won’t be living with my family but I am excited to go and be on my own,” she said. “I will be getting an apartment with my brother. I want to be an adult, a college student. I am trying to change my life and find out who I am as a person. I am thankful for everyone that came to my signing, it shows how much they care about me. After college I will commission into the military as an officer and I want to join the Marine Corp.”
