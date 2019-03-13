Cadillac has to be considered the favorite to capture the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, but Acura, Mazda and Nissan might have something to say about that when the checkered flag drops at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Of the 11 cars entered in the DPi class, six of them are Cadillac, with two from Acura and Mazda. CORE autosport will be competing with the lone Nissan in the field, having bought the two DPis campaigned last season by Tequila Patron ESM, who won last year’s 12 Hours of Sebring.
The No. 10 Konica-Minolta Cadillac of Wayne Taylor Racing is as good a place to start as any when looking for the race winner, as the team won here in 2017 and began 2019 in fine fashion with a victory in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The team added Matthieu Vaxiviere to the endurance line-up after Fernando Alonso and Kamui Kobayashi joined regular team drivers Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande at Daytona.
“It’s great that we will have Matthieu with us for the rest of our endurance races this year,” Jordan Taylor said. “For such a young guy, he already has a lot of experience in this type of racing in Europe. He has always proven to be one of the quickest guys in the races over there, so he was at the top of our list for candidates this year.”
Action Express will be a tough foe, as always, with the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac being driven by Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque and Brendon Hartley and the No. 31 Whelen Engineering car getting Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani behind the wheel. The Whelen Engineering car placed second at Daytona this year and Derani knows how to win Sebring, having pulled off the feat twice with ESM in the last three years.
JDC-Miller Motorsports has two cars entered in the field, including the No. 85 Cadillac, which scored a solid fifth-place finish in the rain-soaked Rolex 24, and Juncos Racing returns with the No. 50 Cadillac.
The No. 7 Acura Team Penske had the best finish at Daytona among the non-Cadillac entries, having hit the podium with a third-place effort, and the trio of Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi is tough to beat, although the No. 6 Acura line-up of Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud is pretty impressive in its own right.
The Acura team made big strides last year — you would expect nothing less from a Roger Penske led team — and the team’s performance was often better than its end results. A 1-2 finish at Mid-Ohio last year showed what the team is capable of and a win Saturday shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.
Mazda Team Joest is another who made positive strides last year and there’s no denying Joest Racing knows a bit about winning at Sebring. The team had two places on the podium at last year’s season-ending race at Road Atlanta and was setting some sizzling times at Daytona, including a record-breaking mark during qualifying, only to have some issues during the race.
Tristan Nunez, Timo Bernhard and Oliver Jarvis will share the duties in the No. 77 car, while Harry Ticknell and Olivier Pla will be joined by Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 entry.
Jon Bennett and Colin Braun have won numerous races for CORE autosport and the team made the move to the top rung of the WeatherTech ladder last year and nearly captured the Prototype title. The pair will be joined by Romain Dumas for the 12 Hours and with a race in the Nissan under the belt, a podium finish is a definite possibility and a win can’t be discounted.
