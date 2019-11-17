SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The death of a 16-year-old boy who killed two students and wounded three others at his Southern California high school has left investigators struggling to discover what prompted the deadly attack.
Friends and neighbors described Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow as bright, funny, quiet and above all normal before he pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday and in 16 seconds shot five students at random before saving the last bullet for himself.
Berhow died Friday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His mother was present when he died, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Berhow had shown no signs of violence and didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology or terrorist group, authorities said.
After more than 40 interviews and a search of his home, authorities still were in the dark, Capt. Kent Wegener of the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit said at a press conference.
“We did not find any manifesto, any diary that spelled it out, any suicide note or any writings,” he said.
But if the teen’s motivation was murky, his actions were planned and deliberate, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
Berhow’s mother dropped him off at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita Thursday morning, which was his birthday. He walked alone to the center of a school open-air quad. Security camera video showed him dropping his backpack and pulling out a .45-caliber handgun. He began firing, cleared the jammed weapon and kept shooting.
Berhow counted his rounds, Villanueva said, saving the last bullet for himself.
The dead were identified as 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.
