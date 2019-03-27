SEBRING — Catch the California Toe Jam at one of their final performances this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Highlands Hammock State Park. The band is playing their Sunset Tour, and people are encouraged to come to the Hammock for a toe-tapping good time.
Lead singer Harry Havery said, “We are trying to extend the sunset of the Sunset Tour as long as we can. The Hammock is one of our favorite shows.
“It’s not just a dance at Highlands Hammock,” Havery said. “It’s a concert. We get to play songs we don’t get to play at a dance. We get to put together a new set of songs.”
Although the event is a concert, people usually stand to their feet and dance to the songs with a strong beat, and the light from the campfires provides the perfect backdrop for people who want to kick up their heels and boogie.
“Having Jordan Terrell in the band gives us more options [as far as songs],” Havery said. “We are looking forward to playing for our friends.”
Havery has a gift for connecting with his audience, and by the end of the performance many of his listeners do feel like friends. His jokes are family friendly and elicit lots of laughter.
Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin said, “This is most likely the last concert that Toe Jam will play here, and we are expecting a strong turnout from their many fans throughout the greater Heartland and beyond to bid them a fond farewell.
“They have played so many Music in the Park concerts and have such a long history with the park, that it makes one feel very wistful that this concert will be their last,” Sherwin said.
Arrive early to grab the best seat, because this band is known for packing the park with its high energy classic rock songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Grab a bite to eat, either a full meal or just a heaping helping of dessert, from a food truck while you wait.
Tickets are just $10 per person, and the normal park admission fee of $6 per vehicle is waived.
Although members of the band have come and gone over the last 35 years, the band delights in playing their family-friendly shows and the music remains the same.
“I have never seen a concert where Toe Jam failed to bring people to their feet to get up and dance to the music,” Sherwin said.
To learn more about California Toe Jam’s Sunset Tour and their remaining performances, visit www.californiatoejam.com/.
The Music in the Park series continues into May with two more concerts. T.C. Carr & the Bolts of Blue will play on April 13. Carr, one of Florida’s top musical artists, is a harmonica virtuoso whose reputation is known in both the United States and Europe. Country artist Rick Arnold, who worked with Hank Williams, Jr., will close the series on May 4 with a night of classic and contemporary country and rock from his newest CD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.