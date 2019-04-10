SEBRING – Approximately 1,100 people packed into Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday, March 30 to hear California Toe Jam play one of the last concerts in their Sunset Tour. A few minutes after 6 p.m., people in the crowd were already vying for the best seats, and traffic was backed up about half a mile from the entrance of the park.
Although the concert started at 7 p.m., lead singer Harry Havery was singing a few solos before the official start of the show. Havery just can’t seem to wait to connect with his friends, the term he uses instead of fans.
For 35 years, the California Toe Jam Band has been thrilling audiences in Highlands County. “I’ve been listening to some of these guys play since my high school days,” Cathy Albritton said.
“Just incredible. Overwhelming, really,” remarked Havery, of the crowd that gathered to hear them play. “What a beautiful crowd. It is an honor to play for them.”
The band played songs from the 1960’s through the 1980’s. They sang “Jo Jo” by The Beetles, America’s “Tin Man”, Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction”, Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” and many others.
Havery and Jordan Terrell sang falsetto on a couple songs, such as the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” and Leo Sayer’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.”
Terrell is one of the younger members of the band. Terrell sang with the band before going off to college, then rejoined the band upon returning to Sebring. “Jordan adds dimension to the band,” Havery said. “He plays keyboards, guitar, bass and provides vocal harmony.” Terrell’s performance of the Paul McCartney song “Maybe I’m Amazed” was incredible.
The crowd sang along with most of the songs, and several people danced on the edges of the audience or in small pockets of open space. People were in a festive mood and the 50/50 raffle raised $1,400; $700 for Highlands Hammock and $700 for the raffle winner.
Someone in the crowd requested that Trent Ferguson perform a drum feature, and Ferguson dazzled the crowd with his rocking rendition of “Wipe Out,” a smashing instrumental success.
Although blind, Ferguson, 20, is a success in the band and on three different radio shows. His motto is, “If you want something, go get it. No excuses.”
Ferguson is the grandson of the T.J. Kinyon, who has played bass for the band for the last 20 years.
Although Rodney Hollinger usually joins Havery in making jokes and entertaining the crowd, he had laryngitis and was unable to talk, but he still delivered a masterful performance on the keyboard.
One of the last songs of the night was “Ride, Captain Ride,” by Blues Image. The lyrics were fitting for the delightful, memorable concert: “Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship, be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip.”
Thanks, Harry, we have all enjoyed the ride!
The band is slated to play Frostproof’s Ramon Theatre on April 20.
