By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake’s Board of Supervisors voted Friday to start the process of buying a radar speed sign trailer.
They hope that, plus an arrangement for enforcement through the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, might get drivers to slow down on district roads.
This vote came after a presentation by Patricia Crews Tice, engineer and president of Creative Resources Enhancing Workable Sustainability (CREWS), LLC. After studying traffic over the summer on certain roads in Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, she had many suggestions.
Most of them had to do with narrowing roads, or at least making them feel that way.
The Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District, created by Highlands County through an ordinance on April 16, 1974, has mostly wide roads with no curbs and few trees near or overhanging the pavement.
People have since driven as fast as they feel comfortable, no matter the posted limit, Tice said.
However, driving is a sensory task, affected by sight, sound, touch, balance and smell, as well as social and psychological factors, she said.
Rather than use speed bumps, which only affect speed in a specific place, she recommends deflecting the road left or right, instead of up and down; planting and maintaining canopy trees to create “green tunnel” streets, painting three-dimensional illusions on the pavement to get drivers to slow down and pay attention and even installing “yield streets” to bring traffic down to one lane and force oncoming motorists to take turns.
“I am the worst driver you will ever meet,” Tice said. “That’s why I do this. If it works on me, it will work on anybody.”
Ponce de Leon Boulevard
The road where parents line up to drop off and pick up children from Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School may need a zoning change, Tice said.
She suggested changing the land use on the north end to commercial; realigning intersections in the neighborhoods and installing a speed table there; removing a speed table from an undeveloped area, where it does no good; changing the speed limit to 40 mph away from the neighborhood and school, and raising crosswalks at the school to create speed tables.
Edgewater Drive/Ortego Street
Tice recommends raising crosswalks and painting 3-D triangles on a curve there to slow people down. The three-dimensional features, painted on the pavement, look like standing objects in the road, from a distance.
Minorca Boulevard
Tice recommends a land use change to commercial on the east end of the road, realigning intersections and reconstructing the road, in places.
Columbus Boulevard
Tice recommends intersection realignments at Marbello Drive and Monegro Street, installing a sidewalks and a multi-use trail behind buffers, painting three-dimensional crosswalks and planting trees.
Grenada Boulevard
Tice recommends installing sidewalks on both sides; realigning intersections at Almeria, Cantoria, Garienda and Loretto Avenues; installing traffic circles at Ortego, Cantoria and Cortez Avenues and putting in community branding.
Community branding lets esidents come up with a design for their neighborhood that gets painted on the pavement of a nearby intersection.
The designs, like illusions, get drivers to slow down, Tice said.
Orduna Avenue
Tice recommends the district install sidewalks, realign intersections and employ community branding at intersections.
Cantoria Avenue
Tice recommends a traffic circle on the north end — possibly the south end — and a yield street somewhere along the avenue.
Cremona Drive
Tice recommends putting in curve treatments — making the road curve where it would be straight — and enhancing intersections with rumble strips and illusions painted on the pavement.
Taking suggestions
Tice also recommended a system to let residents suggest improvements to their roads. Every request would need 10 signatures from other residents, to ensure it’s what all residents want.
Also, Tice said the district doesn’t have to make a permanent change to a road to see results. Some jurisdictions outline new traffic features in chalk and mark them with cones, forcing drivers to adopt the new design, temporarily.
If it works better for motorists, it could then be made permanent, she said.
