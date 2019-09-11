Church is important to most of us. When we go to worship we are renewed. We are invigorated. We leave stress free and fulfilled. Right?
That is if we heard the sermon. All churches are different. The sanctuaries are totally different. Some are small with lots of people and others are huge with high ceilings and very few people left in the congregation. In our area, many churches will triple in attendance once the snowbirds get here.
Many people simply don’t hear the sermon. They try to follow their neighbor, glancing at the page in the Bible. Some churches have everything up on a huge screen so that makes it easier to follow along. It would just be so much easier if you could just hear the pastor. If you didn’t have to work so hard to “get the message.”
Some churches have different types of assistive listening devices to help get the message directly from the person speaking to your ears. Those devices may be a form of a product, like TV Ears, or a dedicated loop system that will stream directly into a headset that the church provides or into hearing instruments. There are wireless systems where the parishioner wears a headset. Some churches may have systems that are adaptable to the hearing instrument that is worn by the parishioner.
There are a few WiFi-audio streaming systems available that are very impressive. They are affordable and relatively simple to set up. Once the systems are installed, then the parishioner can connect to the system with their smartphone. From the smartphone they can use a set of earbuds that are connected to their phone to stream the message they so desire to hear.
It would really be a good idea if a private survey was taken as to how well people were hearing the sermon. If the church is on a limited budget, then ask if they would be willing to donate to getting a new sound system that would include streaming capabilities. It would be eye-opening, I am sure. Keep it anonymous to get honest answers.
At least 70% of our patients state that hearing in church is difficult for them. When they do hear in church then the music is so loud they can’t stand it. Believe me, you are not alone. Seven out of 10 people in your church are having difficulty understanding. Therefore, they are leaving stressed and less fulfilled than they should be.
Start a movement in your church. Help everyone to hear His Message! To hear better is to live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
I go for the sermon. I found a new church and have learned more in one (1) year there than the ten (10) years I attended another church. I am truly blessed to have found the church I am attending now.
