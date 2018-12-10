Can you? Many people have problems hearing and understanding on the telephone. It may be the phone causing your difficulties; or perhaps the person talking to you has a soft voice or an accent. If you wear hearing aids then you may have some extra issues to deal with. The telephone will amplify sounds but it may not be enough to provide adequate speech understanding if you have a hearing loss.
Then there is the style of the hearing aid. If you have a custom aid that sits in the bowl or canal of your ear then you can usually just place the phone to the ear normally. Today’s technology with feedback cancellation allows the phone to be placed up to the ear without causing annoying feedback or whistling. Even with the best technology, if you have a profound or severe loss and your hearing aids are pushing a lot of power, then depending upon the fit in the ear, you still may have to angle the phone to avoid feedback. If you have a style that fits over or behind your ear then proper placement is necessary. With this style, the part behind your ear is the hearing aid or computer. The part in the ear is the mold or the receiver/speaker. The part in the ear will “receive” the signal from the hearing aid behind your ear. Therefore, if you want the hearing aid to amplify the phone signal, you must put the telephone above and slightly behind your ear so that the phone lines up with the top of your hearing aid. The little holes on the top of this style hearing aid are the microphones. The sound needs to go into these holes so that the aid can correct and configure your prescription to help you hear on the phone.
So, it can be a little tricky. Today there is technology that helps to simplify hearing on the phone.
Starkey Hearing Technology has released hearing aids in all styles that work remarkably well on the phone. You don’t need to have a smartphone either. With this product, when you put the phone to one ear it will say “telephone” in your ear and then it will send the phone call to both ears, which allows your whole brain to hear and understand the conversation. It can be programmed to function automatically or by pressing a button.
If you have a “smart” phone then there are a couple options available. With a smartphone there are ways in which to make the phone call “stream” directly into the hearing aids. When talking on the phone, you don’t even have to put the phone up to your ear. The phone can be up to an arm’s length away and you can hear and carry on a conversation with the person on the other end of the line. The type of phone dictates exactly how that works. Some phones will need a small accessory mic (about the size of a lighter) that you can clip to your pocket. We “pair” that to your phone. When the phone rings, you don’t even take the phone out of your purse or pocket, you just press a button on the accessory mic and the phone call magically goes into your hearing aids. Other ‘smart’ phones may directly connect and pair to your hearing aids. With this type of connection, you answer or make the call as you normally would. Swipe the control on your phone to answer and it miraculously appears in your ear. No need to try to figure out how and where to hold the phone so that you can hear. It provides stress-free telephone use.
If you are a resident of Florida and you have a hearing loss then you are also eligible for a free amplified telephone. There are many to choose from depending upon your needs. Some will print the words on the screen while others can even connect to you computer. There are also cordless phones. You must have a “land-line” for these phones to work, not just a cell phone. Our office can help you obtain one of these phones free of charge. We will fill out the papers for you and mail it off to the Florida Tele- Relay. Hear better for the holiday! To hear better is to live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring, Fla. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.