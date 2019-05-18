Canada gets the same drugs
A recent article authored by the Highlands County Tea Party chair demonstrated a keen ignorance of pharmaceutical company shenanigans or he is moonlighting as their mouthpiece. Major pharmaceutical companies are manipulating their best sellers to maintain their patent protection. Generic producers are colluding to raise prices. Drug company profits are in the billions. CEO’s make millions.
While a major expense for producers is research, much research is done at the National Institute of Health at taxpayer expense. Drug companies should spend all those TV advertising dollars on research. Not long ago, a cholesterol reducing drug prescribed in the U.S. produced in China was found to have harmful pollutants mixed in. Some years back, the Lipitor pill was found to be completely ineffective.
Canada and other countries get the same drugs we do. They don’t have to wait for them. Provinces pay less because they can negotiate prices based on volume. U.S. drug companies paid off our politicians so that we cannot negotiate drug prices. And on average, Canadians live longer than we do.
Ray Dorn
Sebring
