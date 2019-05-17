SEBRING — Chief Justice Charles Canady, Florida Supreme Court, said there is no “heckler’s veto” to free speech: Someone cannot be silenced by an angry mob.
However, he said, new polls by the Gallup-Knight Foundation and by the Brookings Institute suggest half of college students today believe it is OK to shout down someone else’s free speech, if they find it offensive or obnoxious.
A fifth of all students surveyed and a third of males surveyed, he said, think it’s OK to use violence.
Canady said that the framers of the U.S. Constitution expressed the protections to free speech under the First Amendment in an elegant way.
Later, the 14th Amendment guaranteed that states cannot infringe this right.
He said that in the United States, under the Constitution, freedom of speech receives a level of protection not given in no other country in the world. With very limited exceptions, the U.S. government cannot tell people what they must or must not say.
“This right to speak freely is at the very core of what we, as Americans, have understood what it means to live as free people,” Canady said.
He quoted Justice Louis Dembitz Brandeis from a decision in Whitney v. California 1927. Free speech, he said, is “indispensable to the discovery and spread of political truth.”
“Without free speech and assembly, discussion would be futile,” Brandeis wrote in his legal opinion. “With them, discussion affords ordinarily adequate protection against the dissemination of noxious doctrine; that the greatest menace to freedom is an inert people.”
Limited exceptions to free speech include words spoken to perpetuate a fraud, Canady said, or threats of violence or words said face-to-face likely to provoke a violent reaction.
A mob cannot decide what speech is despicable, and the government can’t do that, either, Canady said, even if society finds the ideas being expressed to be offensive.
However, the Brookings Institute published a survey in fall 2017 in which 51% of students surveyed agreed with shouting down a controversial speaker known for making controversial statements.
Also, 19% of those surveyed agreed with using violence to silence the speaker, and of all of those surveyed, 30% of the male students agreed with using violence.
“Now I find that to be absolutely shocking,” Canady said, “and I think it is, it is a troubling reality that many young people today think that if anyone is saying something that is hateful, that the way to deal with that is not countering it with rational discourse — as it should be countered. No question about that. It should not go unchallenged.”
However, he said, those numbers show large number of students believe that the way to counter hateful speech is not through their own speech, but through an effort to shut down and silence that speech.
Last year, a Gallup-Knight Foundation poll, which had more general questions not specific to hateful or offensive speech, found that 34% found shouting down offensive speech acceptable sometimes, 3% said it was always acceptable, 9% said using violence is sometimes acceptable and 1% said it’s always acceptable.
The Brookings Institute asked college students if hate speech is protected by the First Amendment: 34% said no, 39% said yes and 16% didn’t know.
In the Gallup-Knight poll, 64% said hate speech should not be protected.
“I don’t like hate speech,” Canady said. “I think it’s despicable.”
Canady would never endorse it, he said, but said it’s not many steps from shouting to using violence. If it can happen on a college campus, it can happen anywhere.
Offensiveness is in the ear of the hearer, and Canady expects many people would find statements he’s made in the past to be “hateful” because they disagree.
Canady said those among the silencers today could end up being among the silenced tomorrow, and he said the nation needs to do a better job in educating all people on the meaning and importance of the First Amendment, and the protections it gives to free speech and a free press.
“Somewhere in the past, my generation has not done the job we needed to do in educating future generations,” he said, referring to the survey results.
He was delighted that this year’s Law Day theme of “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society” gave an opportunity for children to study and write about this topic.
In closing, Canady, who has served in both the Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress as a conservative, quoted British dystopian author George Orwell, whom Canady described as “a man of the left.”
Canady said free speech is really not a “left versus right” issue, historically.
“If large numbers of people are interested in freedom of speech, there will be freedom of speech, even if the law forbids it,” Canady said, quoting Orwell. “If public opinion is sluggish, inconvenient minorities will be persecuted, even if laws exist to protect them.”
In Great Britain, there is no “First Amendment,” but in all places, liberties depend on the vigilance of the people. Canady warned that people who lose that love of liberty may soon lose liberty itself, regardless of what is written down somewhere.
Any assault on free speech, Canady said, is an assault on all freedoms.
Also, during the luncheon, the following people also received local bar association awards:
• High school senior Sierra McCartney — 2019 Janette Branham Scholarship.
• Mike Rider, attorney — 2019 J. David Langford Professionalism Award.
• Carly Wohl — 2019 Judge Clifton M. Kelly Award.
• Romona Washington, corporate executive editor of D-R Media and executive editor of Highlands News-Sun newspaper — 2019 Law Day Award.
