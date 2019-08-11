SEBRING — On Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. sharp, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute broke ground for its 13,500-square-foot building project. It will be located at 5140 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Corporate officers, local staff, physicians, civic leaders, and patients were on hand for the occasion.
For the past five years, Florida Cancer Specialists has been operating at 4420 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Upon completion in June 2020, Doctors Syed Ahmed, Amit Shah, Wasif Riaz, and Mahender Yellu will move into the new modern building. The new office will have 16 exam rooms and 40 infusion/chemotherapy chairs.
Shelly Glenn, chief marketing and sales officer, was proud to announce that the new facility design was developed with feedback and guidance from patients and empirical studies. Research has shown that using certain colors, lighting, art, and natural elements in healthcare facilities helps reduce stress and is more likely to achieve the best possible outcomes.
Glenn also said Florida Cancer Specialists currently has nearly 100 other locations throughout Florida, with 294 physicians. This allows cancer patients the highest quality and caliber of care, while being able to stay close to home. This also eliminates patients having to travel long distances to ‘destination’ facilities. Now they can get treatment nearby and sleep in their own beds at night.
The new building will be functional and comfortable, with TV’s and outlets for mobile devices. Open spaces, landscaping, and lighting will also be conducive to treatment. Just last year alone, Florida Cancer Specialists cared for over 70,000 new patients, with almost 296,000 patients overall.
Todd Schonherz, COO of the company, remarked that, “We take pride in how our patients feel. If a patient is diagnosed on a Friday evening, they can get treatment already on Monday morning.” The new facility will also have specialized drugs that pharmacies don’t carry.
In attendance at the ground-breaking ceremony was Liz Barber, president of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce. She said she is excited because this facility will symbolize one of the most important healthcare assets for those battling cancer and for the families and caregivers who support them, right here in Highlands County.
After breakfast and coffee, everyone present moved out from under the tent and over to where gold shovels and construction helmets were waiting for the official act of breaking ground. Once the dirt was turned over, it was time for photographs.
For additional information about Florida Cancer Specialists and the Sebring operation, call Michelle Robey, director of marketing, at 813-767-9398. The local number for the current Sebring location is 863-385-1244.
