News Service of Florida

Sebring Republican Nathan Nichols opened an account to run next year in House District 55, which will be open in 2020 because Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, faces term limits. Nichols joined Republicans Ned Hancock and Kaylee Tuck and Democrat Tony Munnings Sr. in the race. District 55 is made up of Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee and part of St. Lucie counties.

Also last week, Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, has drawn a Democratic challenger as he seeks a fourth term in the Florida House. Alicia Bays, a Panama City Democrat, opened a campaign account to run in 2020 in Bay County’s House District 6, according to the state Division of Elections website. Bays joined Trumbull and Republican Steven Linne in the race. Trumbull, who was first elected to the House in 2014, had raised $8,000 for his re-election campaign as of Sept. 30, finance records show.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments