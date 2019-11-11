News Service of Florida
Sebring Republican Nathan Nichols opened an account to run next year in House District 55, which will be open in 2020 because Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, faces term limits. Nichols joined Republicans Ned Hancock and Kaylee Tuck and Democrat Tony Munnings Sr. in the race. District 55 is made up of Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee and part of St. Lucie counties.
Also last week, Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, has drawn a Democratic challenger as he seeks a fourth term in the Florida House. Alicia Bays, a Panama City Democrat, opened a campaign account to run in 2020 in Bay County’s House District 6, according to the state Division of Elections website. Bays joined Trumbull and Republican Steven Linne in the race. Trumbull, who was first elected to the House in 2014, had raised $8,000 for his re-election campaign as of Sept. 30, finance records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.