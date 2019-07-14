I was watching television today and an ad for Hershey chocolate bars came on. There was a 94-year-old gentleman handing out Hershey bars to small children with music playing about showing a little love.
We teach our children not to accept candy from strangers.
Hershey may want to rethink the message that this ad sends.
Cliff McDonald
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You need a hobby as you have far too much time on your hands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.