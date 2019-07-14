I was watching television today and an ad for Hershey chocolate bars came on. There was a 94-year-old gentleman handing out Hershey bars to small children with music playing about showing a little love.

We teach our children not to accept candy from strangers.

Hershey may want to rethink the message that this ad sends.

Cliff McDonald

Lake Placid

