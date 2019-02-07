We voters really messed up when we voted to legalize cannabis. A creeping up serious mental illness side effect is schizophrenia, a highly violent mental illness not controlled by medication for it creeps up unknowingly on marijuana users. Yes, until the day after shooting to death many people and is caught and simply acts non-chalant about it all. Sounds and looks familiar?
Except more and more marijuana use is skyrocketing.
Hey, it will not be long before you will have to have your groceries delivered and ride to work in armored vehicles. Yes, this is serious. Alcohol use is bad enough. Cannabis use is deadly.
Another voters' biggest problem is abortion. The voter never voted on it. But the people we put in office betrayed us on this issue. And it got worse. Just as marijuana use is going to be worse than murder for hire. For the victims are not known until it is too late.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
