SEBRING — The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
As cadets participate in these four elements, they advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way. Many of the nation’s astronauts, pilots, engineers and scientists first explored their careers through CAP.
The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and push themselves to new limits. Cadets advance at their own pace through self-study and group study. To progress, cadets must 1) participate actively; 2) pass a written leadership test; 3) pass a written aerospace test; 4) pass a physical fitness test; 5) participate in character development forums; and most of all, 6) demonstrate they have the maturity to accept increased responsibility.
At the recent August meeting of the Highlands County/Charlotte County Composite Squadron cadets, eight cadets earned promotions and increased rank.
