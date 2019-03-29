SEBRING — “Another idiot plowed through my front yard last night,” said Jerry Nargelovic on Friday morning from his home on Memorial Drive.
It’s happened several times over the last four to five years, he said, ever since he retired to 120 Memorial Drive, which sits directly across from where Doc Sherwood Boulevard enters Memorial Drive.
There’s a stop sign, but people don’t see it, especially late at night, Nargelovic said.
This time, it was Josephine Fonseca of Sebring in a siver 2002 Ford Focus. She was uninjured, Nargelovic said, but her car got hung up on one of the steel bollards he has installed in front of his house.
Nargelovic thinks she might have been doing 60 mph and gone airborne to land the way she did. A Florida Highway Patrol crash report provided by Nargelovic does not indicate her speed or what charges Fonseca had, if any, from the wreck.
Before he installed bollards, palm trees, reflectors and even three 600-pound concrete lion statues, he’d have to replace his lawn-based lamppost frequently, including three times in one week in 2016.
“They just never see the sign,” Nargelovic said.
Drivers who missed the stop sign late at night and landed in his yard would simply make a U-turn through his yard back onto the road and head whichever way they were going.
This time, Nargelovic said, she couldn’t drive away. The car had to be towed.
“With the bollard here, nobody drove away, and nobody got hurt,” Nargelovic said. “I don’t want nobody to get hurt, period.”
The impact, in addition to bending over a bollard, left ruts in the embankment on his side of the roadside swale, knocked over one of the 600-pound lion statutes and shifted another statute sideways.
“If these weren’t here, she would have plowed right into the house,” Nargelovic said.
Good thing, he said. His garage is closest to the road, and he was in there on a treadmill at the time.
Meanwhile, Nargelovic has tried to get officials to do something about the situation, to no avail.
The stop sign on Doc Sherwood at Memorial used to have a flashing light on top, but Hurricane Irma broke that, Nargelovic said.
Likewise, the hurricane tore down a warning sign on the approach to the stop sign, but instead of being replaced, that broken sign was merely hauled away, he said.
Memorial Drive is a county road, but Doc Sherwood is in the city Sebring, which complicates matters, somewhat.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Friday that while the county has replaced all its traffic control signs and most of its warning signs, the sign on Doc Sherwood was not one of theirs. It was installed by the city.
A call to Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich was not immediately returned Friday.
Howerton said he might be able to work some kind of partnership with the city to have more lighting installed on the unlit street and to replace the warning sign.
The light atop the stop sign, however, is no longer legal, Howerton said. They were outlawed for road use in late 2017 because they become projectiles in a crash.
He can install a stop sign with light-emitting diode lights to catch drivers’ attention, but those are pricey — $5,000 each for a solar array, batteries and specific standards to ensure the sign will break apart safely if hit by a car.
Other than that, he knows of no other major improvements planned for that part of Memorial. Repaving will take place sometime in the next year or two on Sebring Parkway, from U.S. 27 to just beyond Memorial. Howerton cautions drivers to take extra care during that time, especially if using Memorial and Doc Sherwood as a detour.
Later on, Friday, Nargelovic called the Highlands News-Sun to tell how he was starting to deal with getting photographs and damage estimates for the driver’s insurance company.
“It’s ridiculous,” Nargelovic said, “and the woman who caused this damage never even contacted (her insurance). They haven’t heard a word from her. Man, it’s getting more ridiculous by the second.”
