SEBRING — A motorist who pulled over for a medical problem found herself sliding into the lake Sunday night.
Fortunately, she only hit shallow water, said Sgt. Mike Cutolo with Sebring Police Department. She was uninjured and so was her car. She was able to drive it from the scene, Cutolo said.
The incident took place at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. A woman driving a white 2005 Kia Sorento northbound on U.S. 27 pulled over at Hammock Road.
The car then slid into the lake, Cutolo said. “The hill got her.”
It took an hour to clear the scene. Cutolo did not know if emergency responders at the time had to close a lane of the highway.
He did say, however, that the spot is a popular location for wrecks of all types.
Another motorist had a similar situation to Sunday’s incident on July 15, when a silver Dodge Caravan ran off northbound U.S. 27 at Hammock Road, narrowly missing road signs and a retaining wall for the Lake Jackson multi-use path.
No injuries were reported, nor any serious damage to the vehicle.
Sebring Fire Department Aerial 15-1 responded and blocked the outside lane while tow trucks arrived to pull the van back onto the road.
