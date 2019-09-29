In our School Board of Highlands County Mission Statement, we commit to preparing our students with a strong foundation for college and career success. This preparation includes access to rigorous coursework as well as a wide array of Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes. In this Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share some of the CTE offerings available to students in our Highlands County schools in grades six through 12.
We currently offer 72 CTE courses on some of our middle and high school campuses and others at the Highlands Career Institute in partnership with South Florida State College. These course offerings fall within 13 different Career Clusters.
For students in grades six through 12 we offer agriculture, architecture and construction, arts and audio-visual technology, business management and administration, education, engineering and technology, hospitality and tourism, and information technology.
While some of these career pathways have been in place for some time, others are new and reflect the need to prepare students for a quickly changing global workplace. Class offerings in areas like aerospace technology, robotic design essentials, digital information technology, and web scripting fundamentals are helping to ready our students for careers in high skill and high wage fields both locally as well as around the state and nation.
In grades 10 through 12, students have an even greater opportunity to explore careers and gain specialized knowledge and skills through the Highlands Career Institute (HCI). At HCI, students spend a portion of the day in our classrooms. They spend another part of the day in the labs and classrooms of SFSC. This blending of the curriculum provides our students access to excellent classroom instruction as practical application and hands-on instruction utilizing a broad range of cutting- edge industrial tools and technologies. Courses here are too numerous to list in this overview but include classes such as law and security specialist, pharmacology medical assistant, EKG aid, food service manager, network support administrator, data communications analyst, mechatronic technician, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) certified technician. Students may also choose from among 14 class offerings within the Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics Career Clusters alone.
Something new that we are especially excited about this year is our Aviation and Aerospace Program housed at the Sebring Regional Airport. This exciting career pathway is the product of a strong collaborative effort between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, CareerSource Heartland, and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240. Some students are enrolled in this program with aspirations of becoming a pilot, while many others will become involved with the hundreds of other in-demand careers associated with aviation and aerospace. Students in this program do not have to wait until after graduation to apply all they have learned as they are currently building an aircraft for retired NASA astronaut Story Musgrave. The only NASA astronaut to fly all five space shuttles will soon be taking to the sky in an airplane built by our Highlands County students.
Many of these Career and Technical Education courses are taken in a progressive series that result in students earning Industry Certification. This certification is obtained when a student demonstrates, through coursework and exam, that they have mastered rigorous standards for knowledge, skills, and competencies. Highlands County students earned last year over 350 Industry Certifications, and this year, even more, will receive this nationally recognized credential.
In addition to the specialized skills and knowledge within each course, our CTE offerings also embed the employability skills, or “soft skills,” that so many of our business and industry partners tell us are critical in the 21st-century workplace. Work ethic, collaboration, teamwork, and communication are needed in any path students choose after high school, and we know that Career and Technical Education classes help build that strong foundation.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools, The School Board of Highlands County.
